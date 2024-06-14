Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Buys £170.64 in Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Tom Brophy purchased 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,266 ($54.32) per share, for a total transaction of £170.64 ($217.29).

Tom Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 29th, Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($57.94), for a total transaction of £100,100 ($127,467.21).

On Wednesday, April 10th, Tom Brophy acquired 3 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,800 ($61.12) per share, for a total transaction of £144 ($183.37).

On Monday, March 25th, Tom Brophy sold 820 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,954 ($63.08), for a total transaction of £40,622.80 ($51,729.02).

Croda International Price Performance

Croda International stock opened at GBX 4,151 ($52.86) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,666.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,745.22. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4,018 ($51.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,032 ($76.81). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,402.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($67.49) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($66.22) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

