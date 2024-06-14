Insider Buying: Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Chairman Purchases 14,493 Shares of Stock

Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,131.27. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.21. The stock had a trading volume of 274,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,374. Holley Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $382.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLLY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Holley by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLLY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Holley from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

