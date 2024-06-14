Insider Buying: Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Senior Officer Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alfred Aguilar Colas acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,940.00.

Jaguar Mining Price Performance

TSE:JAG remained flat at C$2.36 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,258. Jaguar Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$186.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.59.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.92 million during the quarter. Jaguar Mining had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, analysts expect that Jaguar Mining Inc. will post 0.5763052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Financial increased their price target on Jaguar Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Jaguar Mining Company Profile

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold mineral properties in Brazil. The company's principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex and Caeté Gold Mine Complex with mineral claims covering an area of approximately 56,000 hectares located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

