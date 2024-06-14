Insider Buying: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Director Acquires 9,972 Shares of Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.28 per share, with a total value of $999,992.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,381.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,969. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $122.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth $4,383,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 33.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

