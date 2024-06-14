Insider Buying: Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) EVP Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) EVP Steven P. Rasche acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 135,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.67. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by ($0.41). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Spire

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 76.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Spire in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

