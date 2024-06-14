Insider Selling: Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) CFO Sells 19,859 Shares of Stock

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) CFO Zachariah Jonasson sold 19,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $98,897.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 384,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,059.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Absci Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,039. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $450.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.29. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative return on equity of 44.60% and a negative net margin of 2,042.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABSI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABSI

Institutional Trading of Absci

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the 1st quarter valued at $5,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Absci by 33.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $2,390,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Absci Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.