Insider Selling: Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Insider Sells 37,200 Shares of Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total transaction of C$61,752.00.

Luzich Partners LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 6th, Luzich Partners LLC sold 160,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.75, for a total value of C$280,350.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Luzich Partners LLC sold 2,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.81, for a total transaction of C$3,613.20.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Luzich Partners LLC sold 40,200 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$78,398.04.

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE ARG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.53. 359,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,027. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Dividend Announcement

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

