Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) CFO Sells 7,786 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 7,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $267,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AssetMark Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

AMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $37.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 19.92%. AssetMark Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 57.3% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,778,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 334,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

