Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $365,018.40 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE AMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.
AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.
AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.
