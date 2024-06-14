Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Sells $365,018.40 in Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $365,018.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,620.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMK opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.10. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.44.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AssetMark Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 6,360.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

AMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.