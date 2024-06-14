Insider Selling: Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Director Sells $85,483.72 in Stock

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24 and a beta of 1.73.
Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on BMBL shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.89.
Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.
