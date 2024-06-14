Insider Selling: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$44,287.00.

David Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, David Kelly sold 7,100 shares of Cardinal Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$50,214.75.

Cardinal Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

CJ stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$6.62. 501,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,221. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.67. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.75 and a 1 year high of C$7.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96.

Cardinal Energy Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Energy ( TSE:CJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of C$140.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.6995885 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CJ shares. BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.50.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

