Insider Selling: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $121,183.87 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $121,183.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,427 shares in the company, valued at $296,121.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $98.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 15.83%. Analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 306.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

