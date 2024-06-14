Insider Selling: Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) COO Sells $2,419,200.00 in Stock

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) COO Susanna Gatti High sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,419,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,834.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Susanna Gatti High also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Susanna Gatti High sold 40,000 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $1,334,400.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Susanna Gatti High sold 2,738 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $77,403.26.

Shares of DYN stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.70.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). Analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DYN. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,666,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 23,512.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,675,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,910 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8,284.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,132,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

