Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $1,100,208.90 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2024

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.