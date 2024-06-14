Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CFO Sells $1,100,208.90 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total transaction of $1,100,208.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,253,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Elastic Stock Performance

Elastic stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.06.

Get Elastic alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elastic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elastic from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Read Our Latest Report on ESTC

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.