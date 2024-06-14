Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $639,443.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 27th, Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40.
Elastic Stock Performance
ESTC opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.
About Elastic
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
