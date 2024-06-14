Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells $639,443.40 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $639,443.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,805,311.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carolyn Herzog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Carolyn Herzog sold 192 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $19,190.40.

Elastic Stock Performance

ESTC opened at $112.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.04 and its 200-day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elastic has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $136.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elastic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,573,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,514,000 after buying an additional 380,694 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,660,000. CenterBook Partners LP raised its holdings in Elastic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Elastic by 28.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Elastic from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

