Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells $128,729.44 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 13,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $128,729.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,978,806.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Eric Richard Remer sold 5,759 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $54,710.50.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,502 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $147,340.32.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,016 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $36,144.00.

EverCommerce stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 1.07.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $170.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.11 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

EVCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

