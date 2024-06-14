Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells 13,591 Shares of Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $11.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,390.83. The stock had a trading volume of 111,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,572. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $764.49 and a 52-week high of $1,451.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,268.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,236.48.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FICO. Raymond James raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,274.33.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

