Insider Selling: First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Director Sells $91,048.75 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) Director James Lindsey Clark sold 5,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $91,048.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,688.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of FA stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. First Advantage had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $169.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in First Advantage by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,713,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,841,000 after buying an additional 1,042,473 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of First Advantage during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in First Advantage by 9.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,777,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after purchasing an additional 496,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of First Advantage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

