Insider Selling: Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Sells £116,001.48 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Lewis sold 14,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 788 ($10.03), for a total value of £116,001.48 ($147,716.13).

Inchcape Stock Down 2.8 %

INCH stock opened at GBX 756 ($9.63) on Friday. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597.50 ($7.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 892.50 ($11.37). The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 778.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 714.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.24) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.37) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Inchcape Company Profile

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. It engages in the distribution, sales, and marketing of new and used cars, and parts. The company also provides aftersales service and body shop repairs; and finance and insurance products and services. It operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

