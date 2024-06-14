Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LMB stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in Limbach by 13,000.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limbach in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

