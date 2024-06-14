Insider Selling: Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total value of $399,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,248,781.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Limbach Price Performance
Shares of LMB stock traded down $3.54 on Friday, reaching $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,963. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $628.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $60.48.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.50 million. Limbach had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Limbach
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.
About Limbach
Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Limbach
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.