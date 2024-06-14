Insider Selling: Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Sells 10,217 Shares of Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.47. 36,028,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,228,750. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 23.07 and a quick ratio of 23.07. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.89 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 106.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,392 shares during the last quarter. Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 410,146 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 323,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Marathon Digital by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,295,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,429,000 after purchasing an additional 296,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MARA. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

