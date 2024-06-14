Insider Selling: Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells $312,110.04 in Stock

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $312,110.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG opened at $68.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 243.93, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 54,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

