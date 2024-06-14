Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Sells 44,646 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $138,720.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 172,920 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $2,066,394.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Sunrun stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.26. 9,712,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,287,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.63.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sunrun by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 149.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 1,483.9% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,360 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RUN shares. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.47.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.