Insider Selling: T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Sells 227,604 Shares of Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.75, for a total value of $41,139,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,113,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,484,509,521.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Telekom Ag Deutsche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10.

On Friday, June 7th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $40,968,720.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.96, for a total value of $40,959,615.84.

On Monday, June 3rd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.65, for a total value of $39,295,830.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 208,637 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.24, for a total value of $35,518,362.88.

On Friday, May 24th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $31,420,732.20.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.13, for a total value of $31,699,547.10.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $31,306,930.20.

On Monday, May 20th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.98, for a total value of $31,102,086.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $175.11 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.64. The company has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

