Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells 24,657 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,745,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,961 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $681,006.93.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $55.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.86 and a fifty-two week high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Twilio by 327.9% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

