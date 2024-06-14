Insider Selling: UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Insider Sells $67,401.24 in Stock

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Free Report) insider Mark Schoenberg sold 5,153 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $67,401.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,234.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Mark Schoenberg sold 12,000 shares of UroGen Pharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $168,600.00.

UroGen Pharma Price Performance

UroGen Pharma stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

UroGen Pharma ( NASDAQ:URGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in UroGen Pharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,726,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,902,000 after acquiring an additional 869,344 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $20,787,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UroGen Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in UroGen Pharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 380,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $4,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of UroGen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for urothelial and specialty cancers. It offers RTGel, a novel proprietary polymeric biocompatible, reverse thermal gelation hydrogel technology to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

