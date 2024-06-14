Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $97,697.49 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $97,697.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,570.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Velchamy Sankarlingam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Sunday, June 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.72. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.93 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of -0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,964,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,463,000 after purchasing an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,612,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,469,000 after purchasing an additional 216,768 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,046,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,785,000 after purchasing an additional 233,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,456 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

