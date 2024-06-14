Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Short Interest Update

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the May 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Integra LifeSciences

In other news, Chairman Stuart Essig bought 52,641 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $1,499,742.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,897.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,918,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $209,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,655 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $43,034,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,383,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 255,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of IART traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,988. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $368.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Integra LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

