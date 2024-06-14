Integra Resources Corp. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (CVE:ITR)

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Integra Resources in a research report issued on Monday, June 10th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04).

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ventum Financial decreased their target price on Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.14. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.86 and a twelve month high of C$1.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$110.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

