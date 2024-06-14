International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN THM opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. International Tower Hill Mines has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. 54.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.