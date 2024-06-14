Internet Computer Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $89.97 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $9.50 or 0.00014356 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $4.42 billion and approximately $89.97 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00045877 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008438 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,860,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,235,687 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services."

