Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Trading Down 0.3%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.93. 113,530 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 184% from the average session volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000.

About Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.