Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 2.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $479.19. 23,330,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,794,773. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $444.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.29. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $479.26.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

