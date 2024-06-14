Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 274.7% from the May 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.10. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $530.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IUS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,249,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 537,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,428,000 after buying an additional 165,342 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 135,243 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,979,000 after buying an additional 108,913 shares during the period.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Company Profile

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

