Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291,778 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,266,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,144 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 709,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,380,000 after acquiring an additional 584,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 380.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 466,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 369,414 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 569.3% in the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 395,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 336,708 shares during the period.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 106,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,552. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $37.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

