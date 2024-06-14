Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA) Short Interest Update

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Investcorp India Acquisition Stock Down 0.3 %
IVCA stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. 9,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,548. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. Investcorp India Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Investcorp India Acquisition by 57.3% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 737,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 268,776 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 280.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 319,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 235,713 shares during the period. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile
Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.
