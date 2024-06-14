iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ) Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $32.09. 27,295 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average session volume of 16,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $129.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US and Canada, hedged against movements in the underlying currencies for US investors. HSCZ was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

