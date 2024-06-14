iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,984. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
