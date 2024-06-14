iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the May 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSB traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,984. iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $24.38.

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0777 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Institutional Trading of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUSB. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 128,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 138,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period.

The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.

