iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Lifted by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,029,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 366,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after buying an additional 21,873 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,392,000 after buying an additional 28,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 510,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.74 and a one year high of $82.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

