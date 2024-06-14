iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Sold by Peloton Wealth Strategists

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 2.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned approximately 0.22% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.08. 1,392,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,505. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $25.12.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

