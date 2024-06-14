iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a growth of 237.2% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of ILIT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.64. 9,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.
iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.
About iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.