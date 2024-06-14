iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $26,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,710,000. EQ LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,841,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 69,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.33. 1,002,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

