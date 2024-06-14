iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pacific Center for Financial Services

Pacific Center for Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $749,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.98. 337,780 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.67.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

