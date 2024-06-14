Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited Sells 248,314 Shares

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Free Report) insider CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 248,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.32, for a total value of C$4,300,723.99.

CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, CITIC Metal Africa Investments Limited sold 200 shares of Ivanhoe Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.15, for a total value of C$3,629.00.

Shares of TSE IVN traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,361. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$19.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.75. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$9.89 and a 52 week high of C$21.32.

Ivanhoe Mines ( TSE:IVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.4653228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on Ivanhoe Mines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$19.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.17.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of minerals and precious metals primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

