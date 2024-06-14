J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.64.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE SJM opened at $110.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $154.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.71.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.34. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.55%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.