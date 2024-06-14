Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,286,688 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 1,882,117 shares.The stock last traded at $50.74 and had previously closed at $50.74.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2699 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

