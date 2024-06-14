Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in May

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 12,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $52.23.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
