Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Short Interest Down 97.2% in May

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the May 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:JMHLY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.90. 12,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day moving average of $39.43. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $34.93 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transport businesses in China, Southeast Asia, and internationally.

