John H. Rexford Sells 9,005 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $237,461.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Verra Mobility Stock Performance

Shares of VRRM stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,198. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verra Mobility

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verra Mobility by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

