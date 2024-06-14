John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.94

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.94 and traded as high as $28.43. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $27.95, with a volume of 114,902 shares.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 91,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. 19.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

