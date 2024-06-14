John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.63. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 109,342 shares traded.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

