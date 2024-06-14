John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.18

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $11.63. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 109,342 shares traded.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.19.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
